Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report says FBI warned of plans for the assault

The FBI had warned that extremists were preparing to come to Washington, attack Congress and engage in war, according to a report in The Washington Post.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2021 00:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 00:16 IST
Report says FBI warned of plans for the assault

The FBI had warned that extremists were preparing to come to Washington, attack Congress and engage in ''war'', according to a report in The Washington Post. The report says the warning was issued internally by the FBI's field office in Norfolk, Virginia, a day before the violent riot at the US Capitol.

The warning directly contradicts statements from the Justice Department and FBI officials that they had no intelligence to suggest a storming of the Capitol. The Post says the memo described how people had been sharing maps of the Capitol's tunnels and discussing rallying points to meet up to travel to Washington. The newspaper reported that the document detailed posts calling for violence, including that ''Congress needs to hear glass breaking, doors being kicked in, and blood from their BLM and Antifa slave soldiers being spilled.'' It also said to ''go there ready for war.'' The Associated Press has not obtained the document. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.(AP) RUPRUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN refugee agency calls for ‘new chapter for refugee protection’ across Europe

Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, UNHCRs Representative for EU Affairs, also called for reform to be central during negotiations over a new EU Pact on Migration and Asylum, and highlighted the importance of an EU that saves lives, protects refugees i...

U.S. Chamber CEO says Trump undermined U.S. democratic institutions

U.S. Chamber of Commerce CEO Thomas Donohue issued a stinging rebuke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, calling Trumps actions last week in connection with rioting at the U.S. Capitol absolutely unacceptable and completely inexcusable.Do...

Trump says impeachment proceedings is ridiculous

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the impeachment proceedings against him being moved forward by the Democrats is ridiculous and is continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American political history.On the impeachment, its r...

Accountability needed for Capitol Hill attackers and law enforcement -U.S. official

People are going to have to be held accountable both in the law enforcement community and in the security community for the attack on Capitol Hill, the U.S. counterintelligence chief said on Monday.The Director of the National Counterintell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021