Two miscreants injured, held after gunfight: Noida Police

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-01-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 00:25 IST
Two men allegedly involved in cases of loot and phone snatchings in NCR were held after they suffered injuries in a gunfight with police in Noida on Tuesday night, officials said.

A combing operation was launched to nab their third partner who managed to flee from the spot during the gunfight that broke out on a service lane near Parthala roundabout, the officials said.

The incident took place on the same service lane where Gaurav Chandel, an executive in a private firm, was killed and his car looted by miscreants and another civil engineer was looted on December 25 last year.

''A permanent picket was set up near Parthala Chowk in wake of these incidents in the area and three suspicious-looking men riding a scooter were intercepted by the local police,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida Ankur Aggarwal said.

''The occupants got wary of police presence and opened fire on police party, trying to flee from the spot. A gunfire broke out between both the sides after a short chase in which two of the accused got injured and were held,'' Aggarwal said.

The third person managed to escape in the darkness but a combing operation has been launched to ensure his arrest, the additional DCP said.

He said this particular scooter was used in a crime recently and its registration number was in police record based on which the police suspected its riders Tuesday night.

Those held have been identified as Dipanshu and Pradeep, both local residents, according to the police.

Preliminary probe has revealed the involvement of accused in cases of loot and snatching in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, while more information about them is being gathered from nearby districts in the National Capital Region, the police added.

Two illegal firearms along with some ammunition have been seized, besides the stolen scooter and three mobile phones have been recovered from the two, the police said.

Further proceedings are being carried out by the local Phase 3 police station, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

