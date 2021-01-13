Left Menu
Scribe booked for instigating woman to attempt suicide: SSP

PTI | Etah | Updated: 13-01-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 00:58 IST
A journalist here was booked allegedly for instigating a woman to attempt suicide on the pretext of police inaction on her complaint.

Alleging police inaction on her complaint, a woman had doused herself with kerosene oil in a suicide bid on Kacheri Road under Kotwali Nagar police station area sometime back but the prompt police action had saved her life.

Etah Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh on Tuesday said journalist Santosh Yadav had wrongly instigated the women to attempt suicide and made its video.

Had the police not acted promptly, the woman would have died, the SSP added.

“Strong action will be taken against both the journalist and the woman after investigation,” Singh said.

The woman and her supporters had come to the spot in the journalist’s car, the SSP said.

