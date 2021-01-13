France likely to have to take tougher measures due to virus variants

France will likely have to consider more restrictions on people's movements soon to limit the spread of the UK and South African variants of the coronavirus, Jean-François Defraissy, head of the scientific council advising the government on the epidemic said on Tuesday. "There will probably be -- and these are political decisions -- a certain number of tougher measures to take," Defraissy told TF1 television.

The government is currently pondering whether to impose a third national lockdown or extend a 6 p.m curfew now imposed in some areas to the whole of France. Delfraissy declined to say which measures he was backing.

