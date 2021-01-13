Indonesia president launches COVID-19 inoculation drive with Chinese vaccine

Indonesia president launches COVID-19 inoculation drive with Chinese vaccineReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 13-01-2021 08:16 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 08:16 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo received the country's first COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, as the government launched an ambitious programme to inoculate 181.5 million people in the world's fourth most populous country.
Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, was given an injection with the CoronaVac vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech in the presidential palace in Jakarta.
