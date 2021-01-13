Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Nonsense", Babul Supriyo on Bengal CM's "free vaccine" promise

Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee for her "free vaccine" claim, BJP's Member of Parliament Babul Supriyo on Tuesday urged the West Bengal chief minister to refrain from such "nonsense."

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:03 IST
"Nonsense", Babul Supriyo on Bengal CM's "free vaccine" promise
BJP leader Babul Supriyo. . Image Credit: ANI

Lashing out at Mamata Banerjee for her "free vaccine" claim, BJP's Member of Parliament Babul Supriyo on Tuesday urged the West Bengal chief minister to refrain from such "nonsense." Addressing mediapersons here on Tuesday, Supriyo further said that the Central government has already announced vaccines free of cost to people. "Prime Minister held video conferencing with Chief Ministers of all states. Of course, all state health workers will have to do the on ground inoculation. I request Mamata Banerjee to not say nonsense like providing free vaccine."

Banerjee had on January 10 announced that the state government is making arrangements to vaccinate all the people in the state against Covid-19 vaccine without any cost. Yesterday West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had lambasted Mamata Banerjee and accused her of 'publicising Centre's schemes and vaccine under her own name' in the poll-bound state. Ghosh said she wants to publicise the vaccine by renaming it as "Tikashree" or "Mamatashree" ahead of the elections.

West Bengal is gearing up for the upcoming Assembly Election for 294 seats this year. The tenure of the current government in the state of West Bengal is coming to an end on May 30. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Possibility of shifting Union Minister Shripad Naik to AIIMS Delhi ruled out

AIIMS team headed by Dr S Rajeshwari, Head of Department, Anesthesiology who examined Union Minister Shripad Naik, ruled out the possibility of shifting Naik to Delhi on Wednesday. The team expressed satisfaction with the line of treatment ...

YouTube to suspend Trump's channel

YouTube is suspending US President Donald Trumps channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel earned a strike under the platforms policies, the company said Tuesday evening. A recent video on Trumps channel had i...

WRAPUP 7-With some Republicans on board, U.S. House Democrats press forward on impeachment vote

With at least five Republicans joining their push to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Democrats in the House of Representatives stood poised for a history-making vote to try to remove the president from ...

Thailand reports 157 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported 157 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infections to 10,991 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.The new cases included 25 from abroad, according to the countrys COVID-19 taskforc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021