Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locals set police vehicle on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mau

Locals pelted stones and set a police vehicle on fire after a man was shot dead at Asalpur village in Chiraiyakot area of Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Tuesday night, police said.

ANI | Mau (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:05 IST
Locals set police vehicle on fire in Uttar Pradesh's Mau
Visuals from the site where locals torched a police vehicle (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Locals pelted stones and set a police vehicle on fire after a man was shot dead at Asalpur village in Chiraiyakot area of Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Tuesday night, police said. "The man was shot dead when he was jogging. Two witnesses are being questioned," Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Ghule said.

The situation is under control now, Ghule said adding that an investigation will be initiated. A large posse of police personnel was deployed at the site to maintain law and order. (ANI)

Also Read: Uttarakhand CM recovering from COVID, will be discharged soon: AIIMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Possibility of shifting Union Minister Shripad Naik to AIIMS Delhi ruled out

AIIMS team headed by Dr S Rajeshwari, Head of Department, Anesthesiology who examined Union Minister Shripad Naik, ruled out the possibility of shifting Naik to Delhi on Wednesday. The team expressed satisfaction with the line of treatment ...

YouTube to suspend Trump's channel

YouTube is suspending US President Donald Trumps channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel earned a strike under the platforms policies, the company said Tuesday evening. A recent video on Trumps channel had i...

WRAPUP 7-With some Republicans on board, U.S. House Democrats press forward on impeachment vote

With at least five Republicans joining their push to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Democrats in the House of Representatives stood poised for a history-making vote to try to remove the president from ...

Thailand reports 157 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported 157 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infections to 10,991 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.The new cases included 25 from abroad, according to the countrys COVID-19 taskforc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021