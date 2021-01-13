Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa woman duped of Rs 37 lakh via matrimonial site, 2 Africans held

A joint team of cyber crime officials from the Goa and Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two Delhi-based Africans who allegedly duped a woman from Goa of Rs 37 lakh by luring her through a matrimonial site.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 13-01-2021 09:06 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 09:06 IST
Goa woman duped of Rs 37 lakh via matrimonial site, 2 Africans held
Cyber crime officials arrested two African nationals for duping online. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A joint team of cyber crime officials from the Goa and Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two Delhi-based Africans who allegedly duped a woman from Goa of Rs 37 lakh by luring her through a matrimonial site. "The victim lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police station in which she stated that that one person had lured her by proposing marriage to her on a matrimonial website by creating a fake profile," police statement said.

The imposter who posed as a doctor in a foreign country allegedly lured the woman by telling her that he would be sending expensive gifts and thereafter, on the pretext of custom clearances for these foreign gifts, the criminals defrauded the victim of a total of Rs 37 lakh, police said. As soon as the victim realised she was duped she registered her complaint and cyber crime Police Station. The course of the investigation revealed that a organised gang of criminals with fake identities was behind the crime..

Identified as Tsoupa Sebastien from Cameroon and Senehuoun Franck from Ivory Coast, the two accused were residing in Mehrauli area in the national capital, police said. Several mobile phones, SIM cards issued on fake identities were seized from the accused along with the database of 650 people whom they defrauded

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Possibility of shifting Union Minister Shripad Naik to AIIMS Delhi ruled out

AIIMS team headed by Dr S Rajeshwari, Head of Department, Anesthesiology who examined Union Minister Shripad Naik, ruled out the possibility of shifting Naik to Delhi on Wednesday. The team expressed satisfaction with the line of treatment ...

YouTube to suspend Trump's channel

YouTube is suspending US President Donald Trumps channel for at least one week, and potentially longer, after his channel earned a strike under the platforms policies, the company said Tuesday evening. A recent video on Trumps channel had i...

WRAPUP 7-With some Republicans on board, U.S. House Democrats press forward on impeachment vote

With at least five Republicans joining their push to impeach President Donald Trump over the storming of the U.S. Capitol, Democrats in the House of Representatives stood poised for a history-making vote to try to remove the president from ...

Thailand reports 157 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday reported 157 new coronavirus cases bringing the total number of infections to 10,991 since it detected its first case almost a year ago.The new cases included 25 from abroad, according to the countrys COVID-19 taskforc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021