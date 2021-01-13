2 held in Delhi for duping Goa woman through matrimonial site

Goa Police have arrested twoAfrican nationals from New Delhi for allegedly duping a womanof Rs 37 lakh after contacting her through a matrimonialwebsite, an official said on Wednesday.

The two accused - Tsoupa Sebastien (Cameroon) andSenehuoun Franck (Ivory Coast) - were nabbed on Tuesday aftera Goa-based woman filed a complaint with local cyber crimecell that they duped her of the money, he said.

Superintendent of Police (crime branch) Shobhit Saxenatold reporters that the accused lured the victim by getting intouch with her on a matrimonial website through a fake profilecreated by them.

''One of the accused identified himself as a doctorworking abroad and convinced the victim to deposit the moneyunder the pretext of customs clearance for expensive giftsthat he wanted to send her,'' he said.

A detailed investigation into their modus operandi ledthe police to the accused, who were operating from thenational capital, the official said.

A local cyber crime cell team with the help of SouthDelhi police arrested the accused. The police were in theprocess of bringing them to Goa, he said.

