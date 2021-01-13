Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand to review parliament security after door attack

He said officials are undertaking a full review of the incident and will assess whether changes to security measures are necessary.Crews added retractable bollards in 2016 to prevent unauthorized vehicles getting too close to the Parliament, after a man posed a security threat by driving a truck up to the main entrance.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 13-01-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 11:43 IST
New Zealand to review parliament security after door attack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Officials plan to review security at New Zealand's Parliament after a man armed with an axe smashed the main glass entrance doors early Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the Parliament complex in Wellington just before 5:30 a.m. after getting reports that a man with an axe was on the grounds. Police said that after smashing the doors, the 31-year-old man didn't try to enter the building and was arrested within minutes without further incident.

New Zealands 120 lawmakers are currently on a summer break, and there were few people in the building at the time of the attack.

The man has been charged with intentional damage and possession of an offensive weapon. If found guilty, he could face up to seven years in prison.

A judge temporarily suppressed the man's name, a common practice in New Zealand's justice system.

It was not immediately clear whether the recent attacks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington played any role in inspiring the New Zealand attack.

Rafael Gonzalez-Montero, the chief executive of Parliamentary Service, said it was important to maintain a balance between security and accessibility.

"I am proud that the New Zealand Parliament is one of the most open, accessible parliaments in the world and I very much hope that this continues," he said in a statement.

"Our parliament belongs to the people of New Zealand, and it is incredibly important to our democracy that people are able to visit, and interact with their parliament and elected representatives with ease." Gonzalez-Montero said the parliament remains a place where people are free to meet and express their opinions, and that hundreds of protests are held safely on the grounds every year.

However, he said, the safety of those who work at and visit the complex is crucial. He said officials are undertaking a full review of the incident and will assess whether changes to security measures are necessary.

Crews added retractable bollards in 2016 to prevent unauthorized vehicles getting too close to the Parliament, after a man posed a security threat by driving a truck up to the main entrance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

New U.S. tariffs on French, German aircraft parts, wines to start Tuesday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Nitish Kumar govt has no control over law and order situation in Bihar, says BJP MP

By Amit Kumar Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has no control over the law and order situation in the state, said BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar and Former State President Gopal Narayan Singh on Wednesday.Reacting to the incident wherein In...

Telefonica sells mobile phone masts to American Towers for $9.4 bln

Spanish telecom company Telefonica said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its mobile phone masts in Europe and Latin America to U.S.-based telecom infrastructure operator American Towers for 7.7 billion euros 9.41 billion in cash. Under the te...

AirAsia's digital platform eyes more airline partnerships

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Groups travel, e-commerce and fintech unit airasia.com is in partnership talks with several Middle Eastern and European airlines, its chief executive said on Wednesday. Airasia.com CEO Karen Chan said the co...

Union Minister Shripad Naik taken off ventilator, shifted to high flow nasal oxygen

Union Minister Shripad Naik, who is currently under treatment at Goa Medical college after meeting with an accident, has been taken off from ventilator support and shifted to high flow nasal oxygen, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant informed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021