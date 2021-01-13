Maha: School director gets three years RI for abetting suicide

A district court here hassentenced a director of a school to three years of rigorousimprisonment for abetting the suicide of a carpenter inMaharashtra's Thane city.

In his order on Tuesday, Thane district and additionalsessions judge Shailendra Tambe convicted Sibi Jacob Ippan(57), the director of Holy Family High School, for an offenceunder section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

The court sentenced Ippan to three years of rigorousimprisonment and fined him Rs 50,000.

In her submissions before the court, additional publicprosecutor Varsha Chandane said the victim Lallan aliasDudhnath Vishwakarma (40) had been working as a carpenter atthe school for 20 years and was not paid regularly.

The accused defaulted on payment of wages on severaloccasions, as a result of which the victim got depressed andcommitted suicide by hanging himself at the school in March,2013 and left behind a suicide note.

As many as six witnesses including the victim's wifeand hand writing experts were examined in the case.

