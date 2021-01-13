ED arrests former TMC MP KD Singh in money laundering case
Former Trinamool Congress MP KD Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi allegedly in connection with a money laundering case, sources said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 14:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 14:21 IST
He was held on Tuesday and will be produced in court today.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
