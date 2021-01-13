BSF detects cross-border tunnels in J-K

The Border Security Force (BSF) has detected two tunnels here in Kathua and Sambha districts on Wednesday. "Border Security Force detects a tunnel along the international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua. More details awaited," officials said.

In another tweet, the BSF said, "Alert BSF troops detected a tunnel in the Samba Sector of Jammu; thwarting the nefarious designs of Pakistan." This news comes around a time when Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Rawat on Tuesday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here. He was accompanied by Army Commander of Northern Command, Lieutenant General YK Joshi.

Yesterday, Bipin Rawat and YK Joshi had visited the Ladakh sector and reviewed operational preparedness at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)