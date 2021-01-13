Left Menu
24 kg opium seized, inter-state smuggler arrested in Jharkhand

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An inter-statesmuggler has been arrested and 24.48 kg of opium seized fromhis possession in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said onWednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police nabbed Rampravesh Shawalias Ramu Shaw during a raid at Unta More in Sadar policestation area on Tuesday night, Chatra SDPO Avinash Kumar toldreporters.

Opium worth Rs 10 lakh has been seized from hispossession, he said.

