Former TMC MP KD Singh sent to 3-day ED custody in money laundering case

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent former TMC MP K D Singh, arrested in a money laundering case, to three days ED custody after the agency said he was needed for custodial interrogation.

Singh, who was arrested Tuesday night was produced before Special Judge Anuradha Shukla Bhardwaj, who accepted the ED's contention for former MP's custodial interrogation.

ED's Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta told the court that Singh's statements during the questioning were contradictory and he was also evasive in his replies. He further told the court that two letters of rogetorry were sent to two countries seeking assistance in the case and their replies are awaited. "He was evasive in replies, has a non cooperative attitude. From bank statements it can be seen that funds were diverted to own companies," Matta told the court, seeking 14 day custodial interrogation.

Singh was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central probe agency had carried out searches at the premises of Singh and those linked to him in September, 2019 in connection with two PMLA cases.

Singh has been the chairman of the Alchemist group and while he resigned from the post in 2012, he is stated to be the Chairman, Emeritus and founder of the business group.

The ED is probing him as part of two money laundering cases.

