India, Turkmenistan agree to deepen cooperation in UN, multilateral arena

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:26 IST
India and Turkmenistan on Wednesday reviewed bilateral ties and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN and multilateral arena.

The 4th round of Foreign Office Consultations were held between India and Turkmenistan through virtual mode.

The Indian side was led by Vikas Swarup, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), while the Turkmenistan side was led by its Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Vepa Hajiyev, the MEA said in a statement.

The consultations provided an opportunity to comprehensively review the various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercials, defence, scientific, cultural, education and consular cooperation, it said.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the UN and multilateral arena, the statement said.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere. It was agreed to hold the 5th round of Foreign Office Consultations at a mutually convenient date, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

