Two minors detained for vehicle thefts in Mumbai

Two minors have been detained forallegedly stealing 47 vehicles in Mumbai and neighbouringThane district and selling them to make a quick buck, policesaid on Wednesday.

The Dahisar police here nabbed the boys, both aged 17,when they were travelling in a stolen autorickshaw in Borivalion Tuesday, an official said.

Investigations have revealed that the duo had stolen47 vehicles, including autorickshaws, two-wheelers and sportscycles, for joyrides and later sold them to make a quick buck,the official said.

The boys, who are residents of Malwani area, havegiven the names of four men to whom they sold the stolenvehicles, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

