Bihar court awards lifer to 7 for raping girl

PTI | Biharsharif | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 17:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Bihar court onWednesday sentenced seven persons to life imprisonment forgangraping a girl in Nalanda district in September 2019.

Additional District and Sessions Judge VII-cum-POCSOSpecial Judge Mohammad Manzoor Alam also slapped a fine of Rs5,000 on each of the convicts.

Of the seven convicts, the court held two guilty underthe IT Act for video-graphing the crime and releasing it onsocial media. It awarded them three years imprisonment, whichwill run concurrently with the lifer.

The girl was gangraped in Rajgir on September 16, 2019when she had gone for a stroll with her boyfriend after havingattended coaching classes.

The seven convicts had held the boy captive and rapedthe girl. They were arrested within 24 hours of the incident.

