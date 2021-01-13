Left Menu
Activist Schrems drops legal effort against Irish regulator over Facebook

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 13-01-2021
Ireland has agreed to proceed with a 2013 complaint challenging Facebook's transatlantic data flows, Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems said on Wednesday, announcing he had therefore dropped legal action against Ireland's Data Protection Commission. The Irish High Court in a separate case is set to rule on the mechanism which Facebook uses to transfer users' data from the European Union to the United States.

Facebook is trying to prevent the regulator from halting the data flows.

