Britain to do more to help Northern Ireland trade -Gove

Britain to do more to help Northern Ireland trade -GoveReuters | London | Updated: 13-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 18:34 IST
Britain plans to do more to help ease disruption to the supply of goods to Northern Ireland caused by Brexit, British cabinet minister Michael Gove told parliament on Wednesday.
"The new processes that the protocol asks of business moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland do require the government to do more," Gove said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Michael Gove
- Brexit
- Northern Ireland
- Britain
- Gove