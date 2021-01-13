Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 30 lakh in Mumbai

A 37-year-old history sheeter wasarrested for alleged possession of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 30lakh in the western suburb of Malad here, police said onWednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch's unit-11 laid atrap on Tuesday afternoon and nabbed the accused with 300 gmof MD worth Rs 30 lakh, an official said.

On investigation, the police found that the accused, aresident of Vasai in Palghar district, has offences of murder,attempt to murder and thefts registered against him in Mumbaiand neighbouring areas, the official said.

Although he had been externed from the city andneighbouring areas for a year from December 30, 2020, theaccused had come to the city to sell the contraband to somecustomers, he added.

