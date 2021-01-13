EC team in Assam reviews poll preparations during 3-day visit

EC team in Assam reviews poll preparations during 3-day visitPTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:21 IST
A six-member team of theElection Commission of India held elaborate discussions withsenior government officials during their three-day visit toAssam to oversee preparedness for the Assembly polls due inMarch-April.
The visit of the ECI team, led by director generalDharmendra Sharma, concluded on Wednesday, a state governmentpress release said.
The ECI director general and Assam Chief ElectoralOfficer Nitin Khade conducted review meetings with divisionalcommissioners, district deputy commissioners-cum-districtelection officers, range DIGs and superintendents of police ofrevenue districts on Monday and Tuesday.
Various issues like electoral roll, EVM/VVPAT, pollingstations, transportation, security and COVID-19 issues werediscussed at length and feedback was taken from the districtofficials, the release said.
On Wednesday, the ECI director general helddiscussions with Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, Assam CEO andsenior officials to take stock of the preparations forconducting the Assembly polls.
Sharma also held detailed deliberations with the statedirector general of police, senior officers of income tax,narcotics control bureau and representatives of politicalparties.
Sharma was accompanied by senior officials of the pollpanel, including senior principal secretary Narendra NButolia, director of expenditure Pankaj Shrivastava, directorof IT Ashok Kumar, director of law Vijay Pandey and EVMconsultant Vipin Katara, the release said.
