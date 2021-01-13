Left Menu
Ten suspected Rohingyas held from Rajdhani Express

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:32 IST
Ten people, suspected to beillegal Rohingya immigrants, were held from a Rajdhani Expresstrain at the New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal, a railwayofficial said here on Wednesday.

Among them were three men, two women and fivechildren, he said.

They had allegedly crossed over on January 10 fromComilla in Bangladesh to Sonamura in Tripura and had boardedthe train at Agartala on January 11 with the help of an agent,the official said.

They had fled from the Kutupalong camp in Bangladesh'sCox Bazar.

All the arrested persons were handed over to the GRPat New Jalpaiguri for appropriate legal action, thespokesperson of the Northeast Frontier Railway said.

The train superintendent during ticket checking on theAgartala-New Delhi Rajdhani Express found them to besuspicious and informed the railway police, he said.

As the train arrived at New Jalpaiguri around 1.40 pmon Tuesday they were held and immediately de-boarded.

