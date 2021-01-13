Left Menu
Over 80 people killed in attack in Ethiopian border region with Sudan - state rights commission

"We have received information that over 80 civilians have been killed in yet another massacre," Aaron Maasho, a senior advisor at the commission, told Reuters on Wednesday. The region where the attack occurred borders Sudan. More than 220 people were killed in an attack last month in the same region.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 13-01-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 20:38 IST
More than 80 civilians were killed in an attack on Tuesday in the Benishangul-Gumuz region on Ethiopia's border with Sudan, the state-appointed Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said on Wednesday. "We have received information that over 80 civilians have been killed in yet another massacre," Aaron Maasho, a senior advisor at the commission, told Reuters on Wednesday.

The region where the attack occurred borders Sudan. More than 220 people were killed in an attack last month in the same region. Maasho did not say who might have carried out the attack.

