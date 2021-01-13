Maharashtra: Teenage girl gang-raped in Thane district

A 15-year-old girl has been rapedin Bhayandar in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by threemen, who have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at an isolated spot on Tuesdaylate night when the victim was chatting with her friends, apolice official said.

He said the accused, Sanjay Bharti (26), Ambesh Gautam(24) and Indrajit Gautam (24), dragged the victim away whileher friends fled.

The trio, all labourers, was remanded in policecustody till January 22.

