Property dealer shot dead by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Jafrabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 21:32 IST
Property dealer shot dead by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Jafrabad

A 50-year-old property dealer was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne men in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad on Wednesday, police said.

Raees Ansari, who also used to run a small grocery shop in the area, was standing outside his house when two bike-borne men came there around 1 pm and soon, one of them shot Ansari in his head, a police official said.

Ansari was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police said according to preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of personal enmity.

A case of murder has been registered and police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused, the official said.

