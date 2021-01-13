Property dealer shot dead by two bike-borne men in Delhi's Jafrabad

A 50-year-old property dealer was shot dead allegedly by two unidentified bike-borne men in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad on Wednesday, police said.

Raees Ansari, who also used to run a small grocery shop in the area, was standing outside his house when two bike-borne men came there around 1 pm and soon, one of them shot Ansari in his head, a police official said.

Ansari was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police said according to preliminary investigation, it seems to be a case of personal enmity.

A case of murder has been registered and police are checking the CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)