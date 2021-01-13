Maha minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law arrested in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) on Wednesday arrested the son-in-law of Maharashtracabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a drugs case.

Sameer Khan, Malik's son-in-law, was called forquestioning at the NCB's Ballard Estate office in South Mumbaiin the morning.

Khan reached the office at 10 am and was arrestedafter several hours of questioning, an official of the centralagency said.

He had been summoned by the agency after it found analleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one ofthe accused in the drugs case in which British national KaranSajnani and two others were arrested last week, sources said.

The agency on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, oneof the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbaiwhich is frequented by celebrities, in the same case.

Last week, the NCB arrested three persons includingSajnani and claimed to have seized 200 kg of drugs from Kharand Bandra areas here.

The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like 'OGKush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana,some of which had been sourced from the US, an official said.

