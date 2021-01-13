Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law arrested in drugs case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:02 IST
Maha minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law arrested in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) on Wednesday arrested the son-in-law of Maharashtracabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a drugs case.

Sameer Khan, Malik's son-in-law, was called forquestioning at the NCB's Ballard Estate office in South Mumbaiin the morning.

Khan reached the office at 10 am and was arrestedafter several hours of questioning, an official of the centralagency said.

He had been summoned by the agency after it found analleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one ofthe accused in the drugs case in which British national KaranSajnani and two others were arrested last week, sources said.

The agency on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, oneof the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbaiwhich is frequented by celebrities, in the same case.

Last week, the NCB arrested three persons includingSajnani and claimed to have seized 200 kg of drugs from Kharand Bandra areas here.

The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like 'OGKush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana,some of which had been sourced from the US, an official said.

PTI DC GKKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Malta govt refuses pardon to man accused of journalist’s murder

Maltas government said on Wednesday it had turned down a request for a pardon by one of the men accused of the 2017 car bomb murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Vincent Muscat was arrested in December 2017 along with brothers Alfre...

UK reports new daily high of 1,564 COVID-19 deaths, second wave now more deadly

Britain reported 1,564 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a record daily toll, meaning more have died in the second wave of the pandemic than the first wave last year, a health official said.The reported...

UK will trigger safeguards in Brexit deal if supermarkets suffer, says PM

Britain will trigger safeguard measures in a divorce deal with the European Union if there are serious problems in supplying supermarkets in Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday. What I can certainly guarantee is...

Philippines' Duterte defends purchase of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte defended his governments decision to purchase Chinese-made coronavirus vaccines, saying they are as good as the shots developed by the Americans and the Europeans. The Chinese are not lacking in brains, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021