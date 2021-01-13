HC allows holding of Gangasagar Mela, stresses need for e- bathing

The Calcutta High Court onWednesday allowed the Gangasagar Mela to be held this yearwhile laying emphasis on the need for 'e-snan' (e-bathing) toavoid crowding for the holy dip at the confluence of the Gangaand the Bay of Bengal in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice T B NRadhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee asked the WestBengal government to provide 'e-snan' kit - a small containerwith the holy water of Gangasagar - to pilgrims at the fairsite in Sagar Island for free and for a nominal fee to peoplewho order for it from other places.

The state administration already announced that suchan arrangement has been made.

The state government informed the court that thenumber of pilgrims who have arrived this year is much lessthan that in other years.

It told the division bench that all health protocolsare being maintained in the fair which attracts lakhs ofpilgrims every year.

In a report to the high court, the state's Director ofHealth Services (DHS) said that the risk of COVID-19transmission through bathing in flowing water like a river orsaline water in a sea is extremely low.

''However, as a measure of abundant precaution,pilgrims are allowed to go for a dip in a staggered mannermaintaining safe distance between one another,'' the DHS saidin the report.

The court said that the only area of concern that wastroubling it was the issue of physical dip by pilgrims inwater, but in view of the report of the DHS, its apprehensionstands mitigated to a large extent.

''However, needless to say, that the stateadministration shall continue to make all endeavours todissuade the pilgrims from going for a holy dip and opt fore-snan,'' the division bench said in the order.

The report of the DHS mentioned that between December25 and till January 12 this year, 1.65 lakh pilgrims havevisited Gangasagar, while approximately 12.5 lakh peoplevisited the Mela during the period in 2020.

The court said that the PIL seeking restrictions oncongregation of the Gangasagar Mela in view of the pandemicwill be heard again on January 18, and directed the parties toapprise it that the Gangasagar Mela is progressing undercontrolled conditions on that date.

The Calcutta High Court on January 8 directed the WestBengal government to file on Wednesday a report on thearrangements made for organising the Gangasagar Mela, based onwhich it will decide whether or not to allow the annual fairthis year in the view of the pandemic situation.

Lakhs of pilgrims from across the country and abroadflock to the Sagar Island -- about 130 km from Kolkata -- totake the holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga river and theBay of Bengal on the occasion of ''Makar Sankranti''.

According to the calendar, the timing of the holy dipthis year will be for 24 hours from 6.02 am on January 14.

Pilgrims also offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashramduring the Gangasagar fair, considered to be the second-largest congregation after the Kumbh Mela.

