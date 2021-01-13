Search operation underway to trace two people who jumped into Hindon canal

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said a search operation is underway to trace the bodies of a man and a woman who allegedly jumped into the Hindon canal here. Around 15 divers have been pressed into service to trace the bodies, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Deepak Yadav said, ''We received a call at around 1.30 pm at the Ghazipur Police Station that two people had jumped into the Hindon canal. A police team rushed to the spot and called other agencies concerned.'' PTI AMP SRY

