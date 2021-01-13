Drugs worth Rs 40 lakh seized, two arrested in Mumbai

The Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) ofMumbai Police has arrested two persons and seized charas worthRs 40 lakh in Masjid Bunder area here, an official said onWednesday.

A team of Azad Maidan unit of the ANC found twopersons moving in the area suspiciously on Monday night, hesaid.

They were found to be carrying 1.2 kg of charas, aform of cannabis.

It was suspected that they had procured the drug fromoutside Maharashtra for selling in the city. Further probe ison, the official said. PTI DCKRK KRK

