Mumbai:Woman dies after being 'pushed' out of train by husband

A 26-year-old woman has diedafter her husband allegedly pushed her out of a running localtrain while they were standing at its door in Mumbai, a policeofficial said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon betweenChembur and Govandi railway stations following which thewoman's husband was arrested, he said.

The 31-year-old accused and the victim, both labourersand residents of Mankhurd area, got married two months back.

On Monday, they were travelling in a local train alongwith the victim's seven-year-old daughter from her previousmarriage, the Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The couple was standing at the door of a coach andswinging by a pole attached to the doorway, he said.

As the woman leaned out of the moving train, herhusband held her at the doorway, and then allegedly releasedher from his grip, following which she fell on the tracks, theofficial said.

Later, when the train stopped at Govandi station, awoman commuter in the coach, who had been watching thecouple's activities, got down and alerted the railway policeabout the incident.

The police caught the man at the station and then tookhim to the incident spot, where they found his wife lyinginjured and unconscious, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where doctorsdeclared her dead before admission, he said.

The man was arrested and an FIR was registered againsthim under relevant sections.

The police are trying to verify if the accused wasunder the influence of sedatives at the time of the incident,the official said.

The woman's daughter was handed over to her relatives,he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)