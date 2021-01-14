Nobody above law, says Maha minister after kin's arrest by NCB

Maharashtra cabinet ministerNawab Malik, whose son-in-law has been arrested by the NCB ina drugs case, on Thursday said nobody is above law and itshould be applied without any discrimination.

In a post on Twitter, the NCP leader, withoutmentioning any incident, said the law will take its due courseand justice will prevail.

Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan was arrested by theNarcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here on Wednesday in a drugscase after he was questioned by the agency.

Khan was summoned by the NCB after it found analleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one ofthe accused in the drugs case in which British national KaranSajnani and two others were arrested last week, sourcesearlier said.

''Nobody is above the law and it should be appliedwithout any discrimination. Law will take its due course andjustice will prevail,'' Malik tweeted.

''I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary,the minority affairs minister added.

