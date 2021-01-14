Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three UN peacekeepers killed, six wounded in attack in Mali

Three United Nations peacekeepers in Mali were killed and six others wounded in an attack on Wednesday, by unidentified armed elements, the UN mission in the country has said.

UN News | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:12 IST
Three UN peacekeepers killed, six wounded in attack in Mali

The peacekeepers’ convoy was struck by an improvised explosive device (IED), and the troops then came under attack by unidentified gunmen in the vast Timbuktu region.

A robust response by the peacekeepers forced the attackers to flee, and the wounded personnel were evacuated by helicopter, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said in a news release on Wednesday.

The three peacekeepers who lost their lives were from Côte d’Ivoire.

Attacks ‘may constitute war crime’

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack and called on Malian authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson on Wednesday, the UN chief emphasized that “attacks against UN peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.”

He urged the Malian authorities “to spare no efforts in identifying and promptly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack.”

Mr. Guterres also reaffirmed the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and Government of Mali.

The attack against MINUSMA peacekeepers took place the same day as another attack on the UN peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic (known by its French acronym, MINUSCA), in which a Rwandan peacekeeper was killed.

‘Most dangerous’ mission

MINUSMA was established in 2013, after terrorist groups took control of major towns in the country’s north the year before.

Since then, the security situation in Mali – a country roughly the combined size of France, Germany and the UK – has improved owing to efforts of the UN Mission, national security forces and international partners.

However, attacks against civilians and peacekeepers continue, and MINUSMA remains the most dangerous UN operation in the world.

As of December 2020, it suffered 231 fatalities among its civilian and uniformed personnel, of which 134 were the result of malicious acts. An additional 358 personnel sustained serious injuries.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Armed forces acknowledge contributions by veterans, assure them full support

The chiefs of three Armed forces on Thursday acknowledged the contributions of the veterans and assured them full support and welfare on the Armed Forces Veterans Day. Speaking on the occasion, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS B...

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Thursday rose by Rs 4 to Rs 3,909 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend in spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for Januar...

Capitol investigators try to sort real tips from noise

Potential threats and leads are pouring in to law enforcement agencies nationwide after the insurrection at the US Capitol. The challenge is now figuring out whats real and whats just noise.Investigators are combing through a mountain of on...

REUTERS NEXT-VietJet eyes aircraft purchases as it relies on vaccine rollouts to revive air travel

Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Aviation plans to expand its investment in new aircraft and technical facilities this year after reporting a small profit in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive officer said.In 2021, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021