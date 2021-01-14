Hong Kong Broadband Network blocks website to comply with security law

Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) said on Thursday it blocked the website for Hong Kong Chronicles in compliance with the city's national security law. A spokesperson of HKBN confirmed the blockage to Reuters in an email.

Hong Kong Chronicles is a website that publishes material mainly related to anti-government protests in 2019. The blockage marks the first time the authorities in the city have used a sweeping national security law to censor an internet website.

