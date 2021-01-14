Hong Kong Broadband Network blocks website to comply with security law
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 14-01-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 12:14 IST
Hong Kong Broadband Network (HKBN) said on Thursday it blocked the website for Hong Kong Chronicles in compliance with the city's national security law. A spokesperson of HKBN confirmed the blockage to Reuters in an email.
Hong Kong Chronicles is a website that publishes material mainly related to anti-government protests in 2019. The blockage marks the first time the authorities in the city have used a sweeping national security law to censor an internet website.
