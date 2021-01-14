Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 500 lawyers write to CJI seeking physical hearing resumption in SC, call virtual system a 'failure'

Over 500 lawyers have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde seeking his immediate direction for the resumption of physical hearing in the Supreme Court, stating that the present virtual system of hearing is a failure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 13:56 IST
Over 500 lawyers write to CJI seeking physical hearing resumption in SC, call virtual system a 'failure'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Over 500 lawyers have written a letter to the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde seeking his immediate direction for the resumption of physical hearing in the Supreme Court, stating that the present virtual system of hearing is a failure. All courts in the country including the Supreme Court allowed virtual hearings after the COVID-19 outbreak in March last year.

The five-page letter written by Supreme Court lawyers-- Kuldeep Rai, Ankur Jain, and Anubhav to the CJI Bobde stated that the present virtual system of hearing is a failure and not subserving the interests of justice. "The mentioning branch does not respond to calls, resulting in important matters remaining pending adjudication and becoming infructuous, irrespective of whether the matters are fresh or coming after notice. Many matters relating to life and liberty, including bail, which require immediate attention remain unheard, creating a helpless situation for litigants and lawyers," the letter said.

There are many flaws in the virtual court hearing, including network connectivity issues and no proper management by the Registry, it said. The letter, which was also signed by more than 500 lawyers including many senior lawyers of the Apex Court, stated that the members of the Bar, particularly young practitioners, have been going through a difficult stage in the past 10 months between the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent virtual functioning of the Supreme Court.

The letter also claimed that the virtual hearing of the Top Court has more lacunae than benefits and that it has failed to adequately serve the cause of justice. "In this regard, it is also noted that judges, as well as the Attorney General of India, had expressed reservations about the virtual system's functioning," the letter stated.

No response to the calls by the dealing officers when it comes to mentioning, said the letter, seeking a direction of the CJI to start physical hearings in the Supreme Court. Dismissing of mentioning of urgent matters by mentioning bench without providing any reason, over 50 per cent of young practitioners have been constrained to leave Delhi as they are unable to meet living expenses, the letter claimed.

It further underlined that various High Courts in the country have also started physical hearings and the Apex Court should also consider starting the same with precautionary measures in the view of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary has reached deal with Sinopharm on vaccine purchase - PM aide

Hungary has reached a deal with Chinas Sinopharm to buy coronavirus vaccines developed by the company, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday.Gergely Gulyas also told a government briefing that the second wav...

New Renault boss plans leaner, electric future

French carmaker Renault pledged to slim down and focus more on technology as its new CEO laid out plans to revive a business hammered by management turmoil and the COVID-19 crisis. In his first strategy update since taking over in July, Chi...

AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan

Most of AirAsia X Bhd AAXs lessors support a restructuring plan, and the Malaysian airline has received interest from potential investors for fundraising after reorganization, court documents filed this month show. In emails attached to the...

Select CityWalk installs 'Chakr Shield' devices to cut emissions from its DG sets

Delhis upscale mall Select CityWalk on Thursday said it has installed Chakr Shield, a retrofit emission control device for its diesel generator DG sets, which will reduce pollution from the DG sets by up to 80 per cent.Carbon emissions and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021