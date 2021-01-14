Left Menu
Drugs probe: NCB searches home of Maha minister's son-in-law

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:05 IST
Drugs probe: NCB searches home of Maha minister's son-in-law
The Narcotics Control Bureau onThursday conducted searches at the city-based residence ofMaharashtra minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan, whohas been arrested in a drugs case, an NCB official said.

Khan was taken into custody by the NCB on Wednesdayover his alleged role in the drugs case in which threepersons, including British national Karan Sajnani and threeothers, were arrested here last week after seizure 200 kg ofdrugs, an official said.

A team of the NCB on Thursday conducted searches atKhan's residence in suburban Bandra. No seizure was made fromhis house, the official said.

Later, the NCB team also conducted searches in Juhuarea, he said, adding that the operation is still on.

Khan was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday afterseveral hours of questioning.

He had been summoned by the agency after it found analleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one ofthe accused in the drugs case in which British national KaranSajnani and two others were arrested last week, sources said.

The agency on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, oneof the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbaiwhich is frequented by celebrities, in the same case.

Tiwari was granted bail by a court here on Wednesday.

Last week, the NCB arrested three persons, includingSajnani, and claimed to have seized 200 kg of drugs from Kharand Bandra areas here.

The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like 'OGKush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana,some of which had been sourced from the US, an officialearlier said.

