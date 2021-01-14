Failing to get nod for religious conversion, Guj man moves HC

Ahmedabad, Jan 14 (PT) A 32-year-old Hindu man seekingto convert to Islam has moved the Gujarat High Court to directBharuch district authorities to expedite the process, as hehas already waited for more than a year after submitting anapplication for the same.

Petitioner Jignesh Patel's lawyer M T Saiyad onThursday said Bharuch's collector has withheld Patel'sapplication for more than a year, despite a sub-divisionalmagistrate's inquiry report filed in February 2020 giving afavourable opinion that he may be granted permission forconversion.

In a recent order, Justice Bela Trivedi directed thedistrict collector to decide on Patel's application ''asexpeditiously as possible'', preferably within eight weeks.

''The application seeking permission of the collectorat Bharuchis pending for more than a year. The petition wasfiled to direct the collector to decide on the application,''Patel's lawyer said.

The sub-divisional magistrate's report establishedthat Patel was not under pressure to convert, as mandated inthe state's anti-conversion law, Saiyad said.

Patel submitted his application to the collector onNovember 26, 2019, with a declaration that he was not underpressure or allurement for conversion.

The petitioner said in his affidavit that he wasattracted to Islam and wanted to convert to the religion.

He had been living like a Muslim for six years,observing fasts during Ramzan, offering namaz and followingother rituals associated with the religion, he said in theaffidavit.

His application was even supported by one Imran Patel,the person who was to preside over the conversion, originallyscheduled on January 1, 2020, but the collector neverresponded, Jignesh Patel said in his plea before the HC.

