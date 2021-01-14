57-year-old man shot dead in Lohardaga

57-year-old man shot dead in LohardagaPTI | Lohardaga | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:19 IST
A 57-year-old man was shotdead by unidentified persons in Jharkhand's Lohardagadistrict, police said on Thursday.
The deceased identified as Sancharwa Lohra, a residentof Bhakso Hara Toli area of the district used to work as an'Ojha' (exorcist), they said.
Lohardaga Sadar police station in-charge Mantu Kumarsaid that three persons had come to the house of Lohra onWednesday night and shot him dead.
An investigation has been started into the incident,he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jharkhand
- Sancharwa Lohra
- an'Ojha
- Kumarsaid
- Lohra
- Bhakso Hara Toli
ALSO READ
Jharkhand Health Minister urges Harsh Vardhan to lift admission ban in 3 medical colleges
Jharkhand Health Minister urges Harsh Vardhan to lift admission ban on 3 medical colleges
Jharkhand witnesses spiralling rape incidents, battles COVID and migrant crises in 2020
Jharkhand reports 240 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh fatalities
Maoist, wife beaten to death in Jharkhand