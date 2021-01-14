57-year-old man shot dead in Lohardaga

A 57-year-old man was shotdead by unidentified persons in Jharkhand's Lohardagadistrict, police said on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Sancharwa Lohra, a residentof Bhakso Hara Toli area of the district used to work as an'Ojha' (exorcist), they said.

Lohardaga Sadar police station in-charge Mantu Kumarsaid that three persons had come to the house of Lohra onWednesday night and shot him dead.

An investigation has been started into the incident,he added.

