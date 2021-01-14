Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Tensions at Mau village after murder

Tensions prevailed at a village here after the murder of a 25-year-old man, triggering arson in which a police van and motorcycle were damaged.Arvind Ram, a resident of Hasanpur village, was allegedly shot dead by one Rahul Singh and his two associate on Tuesday.The incident led to tensions in the area with the victims family members and villagers allegedly indulging in arson.

PTI | Mau | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:11 IST
UP: Tensions at Mau village after murder
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tensions prevailed at a village here after the murder of a 25-year-old man, triggering arson in which a police van and motorcycle were damaged.

Arvind Ram, a resident of Hasanpur village, was allegedly shot dead by one Rahul Singh and his two associate on Tuesday.

The incident led to tensions in the area with the victim's family members and villagers allegedly indulging in arson. According to police, the murder took place due to an old rivalry. In 2019, the gram pradhan of Asalpur village and uncle of Arvind, Munna Baghi, was shot dead. Rahul Singh was an accused in the Munna Baghi murder case.

SP Sushil Kumar Dhule said Arvind was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants on Tuesday and one of them has been identified as Rahul. The villagers had set the police vehicles ablaze after the incident, the SP said, adding that police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Fire destroys homes of thousands in Rohingya refugee camps - UNHCR

A huge fire swept through the Rohingya refugee camps in southern Bangladesh in the early hours of Thursday, the United Nations said, destroying homes belonging to thousands of people. The U.N. Refugee Agency UNHCR said more than 550 shelter...

ESA confirms 2 European astronauts to fly to ISS in 2021

Moscow Russia, January 14 ANISputnik The European Space Agency ESA confirmed on Thursday that two European astronauts will be based at the International Space Station ISS this year, outgoing ESA Director General Jan Woerner said at a press ...

Disruption in Republic Day celebrations will send wrong message to world, says MoS Agriculture

Any disruption or obstruction in the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 will send a wrong message to the world, said Union Minister Kailash Choudhary on Thursday. Reacting to the proposed tractor rally planned by farmers on Republic Da...

Comedian Faruqui, in jail for two weeks, moves HC for bail

Stand-up comedian MunawarFaruqui, arrested by Indore police nearly two weeks ago forallegedly hurting religious sentiments during a show, has nowmoved the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking bail.The application may come up for hearing on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021