UP: Tensions at Mau village after murder

Tensions prevailed at a village here after the murder of a 25-year-old man, triggering arson in which a police van and motorcycle were damaged.

Arvind Ram, a resident of Hasanpur village, was allegedly shot dead by one Rahul Singh and his two associate on Tuesday.

The incident led to tensions in the area with the victim's family members and villagers allegedly indulging in arson. According to police, the murder took place due to an old rivalry. In 2019, the gram pradhan of Asalpur village and uncle of Arvind, Munna Baghi, was shot dead. Rahul Singh was an accused in the Munna Baghi murder case.

SP Sushil Kumar Dhule said Arvind was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants on Tuesday and one of them has been identified as Rahul. The villagers had set the police vehicles ablaze after the incident, the SP said, adding that police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain peace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)