Drugs probe: NCB searches home of Maha minister's son-in-law

Khan was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday over hisalleged role in the drugs case in which three persons,including British national Karan Sajnani, were arrested herelast week after seizure 200 kg of drugs, an official said.A team of the NCB on conducted searches at Khansresidence in suburban Bandra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Narcotics Control Bureau onThursday conducted searches at the city-based residence ofMaharashtra NCP minister Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Khan,who has been arrested in a drugs case, an NCB official said.

Besides, a Mumbai court remanded Khan in the NCB'scustody till January 18.

Khan was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday over hisalleged role in the drugs case in which three persons,including British national Karan Sajnani, were arrested herelast week after seizure 200 kg of drugs, an official said.

A team of the NCB on conducted searches at Khan'sresidence in suburban Bandra. No seizure was made from hishouse, the official said.

The NCB team also conducted searches in Juhuarea, he added.

Meanwhile, Khan was produced before a local courtwhich remanded him in the NCB's custody till January 18 forfurther probe into the case, special public prosecutor AtulSarpande said.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday also referred toKhan's arrest by the NCB and said people concerned shouldcooperate with the agency.

Talking to reporters here, Pawar said there is nopersonal allegation against Malik.

Khan was arrested by the NCB on Wednesday afterseveral hours of questioning.

He had been summoned by the agency after it found analleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one ofthe accused in the drugs case in which British national KaranSajnani and two others were arrested last week, sources said.

State minister Nawab Malik, without mentioning anyincident, in a tweet on Thursday said, ''Nobody is above thelaw and it should be applied without any discrimination. Lawwill take its due course and justice will prevail.'' ''I respect and have immense faith in our judiciary,the minority affairs minister added.

Earlier, the NCB on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari,one of the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop inMumbai which is frequented by celebrities, in the same case.

Tiwari was granted bail by a court here on Wednesday.

Last week, the NCB arrested three persons, includingSajnani, and claimed to have seized 200 kg of drugs from Kharand Bandra areas here.

The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like 'OGKush' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana,some of which had been sourced from the US, an officialearlier said.

