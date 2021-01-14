Left Menu
Comedian Faruqui, in jail for two weeks, moves HC for bail

PTI | Indore | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:42 IST
Stand-up comedian MunawarFaruqui, arrested by Indore police nearly two weeks ago forallegedly hurting religious sentiments during a show, has nowmoved the Madhya Pradesh High Court seeking bail.

The application may come up for hearing on Friday,court sources said.

Earlier, the magistrate's court as well as thesessions court had rejected his bail plea.

On Wednesday, chief judicial magistrate Aman SinghBhuria extended Faruqui's judicial custody till January 27.

Police arrested Faruqui, who hails from Gujarat, andfour others on January 1 following a complaint by a BJP MLA'sson that objectionable remarks were made by him and othersabout Hindu deities during a comedy show at a local cafe.

Faruqui's father-in-law Younus Badra Imani told PTIthat he met the comedian at the central jail here on Saturdayand again on Wednesday.

''He asked about the well-being of his wife and otherfamily members,'' Imani said, claiming that jail officials didnot allow Faruqi to talk to his family over phone citingrules.

Jail superintendent Rakesh Kumar Bhangre said thefacility of talking to family members on phone is providedonly after observing the inmate's behaviour for 90 days.

In the hearing before lower courts, the prosecutionstrongly opposed Faruqui and others' bail pleas, claiming thatthey took part in a program at a cafe in 56-Dukan area amidcoronavirus pandemic without any permission.

Further, during the comedy show, indecent remarks weremade against Hindu deities, it said. Prosecution also allegedthat some content of the show was obscene even though minorswere present in the audience.

Accused's lawyer said allegations leveled against themwere vague and the case was registered only due to politicalpressure.

The police arrested the comedian and four others onJanuary 1 on the complaint of Eklavya Singh Gaud (36), son oflocal BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud.

Gaud stated that he and his associates had gone towatch the the programme but forced the organizers to stop itwhen some ''indecent'' comments were made against gods andgoddesses and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 295-A(outraging religious feelings) and 269 (unlawful or negligentact likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous tolife) and other relevant provisions.

Later one more person was arrested for taking part inthe program.

