CDS Gen Rawat, Army chief greet veteran community

India's armed forces have displayed courage in times of conflict and compassion to support its citizens, and the ex-servicemen community has been a source of motivation for them, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday.

In a message on the occasion of the Veteran' Day, Gen Rawat said the armed forces continue to seek guidance of the ex-servicemen who had set high standards for the military to emulate.

''Veterans have been our strength and source of our motivation. Armed Forces have displayed courage in times of conflict and compassion to support the people of our nation. These are the virtues ingrained in us by our veterans who have set high standards for us to emulate,'' the Chief of Defence Staff said.

''On the occasion of Veterans' Day, I and all ranks of the Armed Forces convey felicitations and best wishes to you and to your families. We continue to seek. your guidance because the righteous path that you have carved for us will set the course of our future,'' he said.

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane too greeted the ex-servicemen on the occasion. ''Wish you all the best. All of you ex-servicemen are the inspiration for the country. The whole country is proud of you,'' he said.

At an event organised to mark the Veterans' Day, Chief of Navy Staff Admiral Karambir Singh released a song dedicated to the ''brave sons'' of Bangladesh and India who displayed their valour and courage during the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Gen Naravane and Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present on the occasion.

On December 16, India celebrated 'Vijay Diwas' that marks the surrender of around 93,000 Pakistani troops before the joint forces of the Indian Army and the ''Mukti Bahini'' on that day in 1971. The war led to the birth of Bangladesh. India is hosting a series of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)