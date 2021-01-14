Equinor, YPF to sell stake in oil, gas block off Argentina to Shell

Equinor, YPF to sell stake in oil, gas block off Argentina to ShellReuters | Oslo | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:49 IST
Norway's Equinor and Argentina's YPF have agreed to sell 30% of their jointly-held non-operated interests in the CAN 100 block offshore Argentina to Shell, Equinor said on Thursday.
After the transaction, which is pending government approval, Equinor and YPF will hold 35% each in the block.
