HP Police seizes drugs worth over Rs 4 cr; 3 held

The supplier and the person who was supposed to take delivery of the contraband were caught in Gharatgad and about 111 kilograms charas was recovered from the latter he said, adding that both were locals.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:54 IST
HP Police seizes drugs worth over Rs 4 cr; 3 held
More than 400 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 4 crore in the international market has been seized in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday.

In an official statement, he said that the seizure of over 122 kg of charas, a form of cannabis, and 295 kg of ganja (marijuana) is one of the biggest in the state.

According to police three people were arrested.

A 27-member joint team of Kullu district police including personnel from the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) and Banjar police station raided the drug mafia at Gharatgad and Sajahu of Banjar area on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police, Kullu, Gaurav Singh said. The supplier and the person who was supposed to take delivery of the contraband were caught in Gharatgad and about 111 kilograms charas was recovered from the latter he said, adding that both were locals. The price of the seized drugs in the international market is more than Rs 3.35 crore, he said.

Subsequently, police raided the houses of two more suspects in Sajahu village and arrested one of them, he said.

Over 11.5 kilograms of charas along with two unlicensed guns were seized from the first house and more than 295 kg of ganja from the second house, he added. The SP said that the operation lasted for about 20 hours.

