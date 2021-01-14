Covid-positive man jumps to death from hospital fourth floor: CMO

A 51-year-old man undergoing treatment at Muzaffarnagar Medical College for Covid-19 on Monday committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of the hospital in Bagrajpur area of the district.

MMC Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra said Raj Kumar was admitted to the hospital on January 18 and had ben undergoing treatment for the Covid-19.

He was found missing early during the day by staffers of the Covid ward of the hospital, the CM said, adding a search was launched for him and he was found lying dead in a secluded part of the hospital after falling from the fourth floor.

After coming to know of Raj Kumar’s death, his irate family members held a protest at the hospital and alleged that the deceased took the extreme step due to harassment by hospital staffers.

Following the incident, the police have registered a case and started investigation into the circumstances of the patient’s death.

