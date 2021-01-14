Left Menu
7 masked men barge into jewellery store, flee with ornaments

A group of seven masked men with arms allegedly barged into a jewellery shop and decamped with valuables after threatening the security guard in north west Delhis Maurya Enclave Thursday morning, police said.The men involved in the crime are yet to be identified, they said.According to police, the accused men arrived in a car at around 4.15 am and held the security guard at gunpoint.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:08 IST
The men involved in the crime are yet to be identified, they said.

According to police, the accused men arrived in a car at around 4.15 am and held the security guard at gunpoint. They then broke open the shutter of the shop and managed to flee with the valuables in two bags. A case has been registered and teams have been constituted to trace the culprits involved in the incident, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya said, ''We are developing criminal intelligence and using technical surveillance to trace the accused men. Teams have also been constituted to trace them.'' CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the shop are also being examined to identify the culprits and establish the sequence of events, she said.

Police have also sought details from the management of the jewellery shop to estimate the worth of items looted. PTI AMP SRY

