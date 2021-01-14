Left Menu
Development News Edition

India will not have R-Day chief guest due to global coronavirus situation: MEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:34 IST
India will not have R-Day chief guest due to global coronavirus situation: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday announced that there will be no foreign leader as the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations due to the global situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will be for the first time in over five decades that India will not have a chief guest at the Republic Day parade.

''Due to the global COVID 19 situation, it has been decided that this year there will not be a foreign head of state or head of government as the chief guest for our Republic Day event,'' MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing.

The decision was taken after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's last-minute decision to cancel his visit due to the spread of a mutant strain of the coronavirus in the UK.

India had invited Johnson as the Republic Day chief guest and he accepted India's invitation, calling it ''a great honour''. However, earlier this month, Johnson cancelled his India visit due to the pandemic that has escalated in the UK following the mutant variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Mortgage rates poised to rise as US Treasury yields surge

The long period of record-low rates on home loans could soon be over.Long-term bond yields, which can influence interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, are climbing this month amid expectations of higher US government spending...

Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint

Michigans former health director was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires disease during the Flint water crisis as prosecutors revisit how the citys water system was contaminated w...

U.N. food chief warns U.S. designation of Houthis a 'death sentence' for innocent Yemenis

U.N. food chief David Beasley on Thursday called for the United States to reverse its decision to designate Yemens Houthis a foreign terrorist organization and called the Gulf states, the Saudis to pick up the financial tab for the needs in...

IT cos' revenues to grow up to 9% in FY22: Icra

Demand for digital technologies and resumption of normal economic activities will drive sales for IT companies, and the sector will post a revenue growth of up to 9 per cent in 2021-22, a report said on Thursday.Rating agency Icra gave a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021