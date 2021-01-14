PM Modi to launch pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on Jan 16

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 at 10

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 19:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16 at 10:30 am via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed on Thursday. This will be the world's largest vaccination program covering the entire length and breadth of the country, PMO said.

"A total of 3006 session sites across all States and UTs will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on an inaugural day," the PMO added. It said this vaccination programme is based on the principles of priority groups to be vaccinated and Health Care workers, both in government and private sectors including ICDS workers, will receive the vaccine during this phase.

"The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will facilitate real-time information of vaccine stocks, storage temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for COVID-19 vaccine. This digital platform will assist programme managers across all levels while conducting vaccination sessions," PMO stated. A dedicated 24x7 call centre - 1075 - has also been established for addressing the queries related to the pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN software.

"Adequate doses of both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN have already been delivered across the country to all States/UTs with the active support of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. These have been further delivered by the State/UT governments to the districts. All preparations are in place to initiate the programme on the principles of Jan Bhagidari," PMO further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

