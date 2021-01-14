Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid vaccine consignment for Bhadohi reaches Bareilly

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:00 IST
Covid vaccine consignment for Bhadohi reaches Bareilly

A Covid vaccine consignment meant for anti-pandemic inoculation launch here on January 16 wrongly reached Bareilly, prompting the Bhadohi district administration to rush a Health Department team to fetch it back from there.

Bhadohi District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad on Thursday said the consignment of 648 vials had to reach here via Mirzapur.

The vaccine doses for Bhadohi along with those for Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts were sent to Mirzapur as per the plan but Mirzapur CMO Prabhu Dayal Verma informed that the consignment for Bhadohi had not reached there.

After investigation, it was found that the Bhadohi consignment was wrongly sent to Bareilly, the district magistrate said, adding after verification from the Bareilly administration, a medical department's cold chain handler was sent there along with a police team to bring it back.

The DM said in the first phase, 5,296 people will be vaccinated in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MHA extends validity of FCRA registration of NGOs till May 31

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has extended the validity of registration certificates issued to NGOs under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, expiring between September 29, 2020 and May 31, 2021, till May 31 this year.It is mandator...

Mortgage rates poised to rise as US Treasury yields surge

The long period of record-low rates on home loans could soon be over.Long-term bond yields, which can influence interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, are climbing this month amid expectations of higher US government spending...

Ex-Michigan health chief charged with manslaughter in Flint

Michigans former health director was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of nine people who got Legionnaires disease during the Flint water crisis as prosecutors revisit how the citys water system was contaminated w...

U.N. food chief warns U.S. designation of Houthis a 'death sentence' for innocent Yemenis

U.N. food chief David Beasley on Thursday called for the United States to reverse its decision to designate Yemens Houthis a foreign terrorist organization and called the Gulf states, the Saudis to pick up the financial tab for the needs in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021