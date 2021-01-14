Covid vaccine consignment for Bhadohi reaches Bareilly

A Covid vaccine consignment meant for anti-pandemic inoculation launch here on January 16 wrongly reached Bareilly, prompting the Bhadohi district administration to rush a Health Department team to fetch it back from there.

Bhadohi District Magistrate Rajendra Prasad on Thursday said the consignment of 648 vials had to reach here via Mirzapur.

The vaccine doses for Bhadohi along with those for Sonbhadra and Mirzapur districts were sent to Mirzapur as per the plan but Mirzapur CMO Prabhu Dayal Verma informed that the consignment for Bhadohi had not reached there.

After investigation, it was found that the Bhadohi consignment was wrongly sent to Bareilly, the district magistrate said, adding after verification from the Bareilly administration, a medical department's cold chain handler was sent there along with a police team to bring it back.

The DM said in the first phase, 5,296 people will be vaccinated in the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)