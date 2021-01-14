Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cop injured in stone-pelting in UP's Etawah

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:33 IST
Cop injured in stone-pelting in UP's Etawah

A sub-inspector was on Thursday injured when an agitated mob resorted to stone-pelting after a man died in an accident, police said.

According to police, Satyaprakash (37) died when his bike was hit by a car near Malajani village on Agra-Etawah National Highway. ''After the incident, an angry mob resorted to pelting stones injuring sub inspector B P Singh,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Omveer Singh said.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi ensured Tamil Nadu moves forward on development path: Nadda

Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that Tamil Nadu moves forward on the path of development, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday said that the fourteenth Finance Commission allocated the state Rs 5.42 lakh...

REUTERS NEXT-SAP and IBM redraw diversity policies, say it's good business

Tech firms SAP and IBM said on Thursday they had redrawn their human resources policies after last years Black Lives Matter protests, improving recruitment and acting to address issues of race more openly in the workplace.Executives from th...

MHA extends validity of FCRA registration of NGOs till May 31

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has extended the validity of registration certificates issued to NGOs under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, expiring between September 29, 2020 and May 31, 2021, till May 31 this year.It is mandator...

Mortgage rates poised to rise as US Treasury yields surge

The long period of record-low rates on home loans could soon be over.Long-term bond yields, which can influence interest rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, are climbing this month amid expectations of higher US government spending...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021