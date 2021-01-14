Cop injured in stone-pelting in UP's Etawah

A sub-inspector was on Thursday injured when an agitated mob resorted to stone-pelting after a man died in an accident, police said.

According to police, Satyaprakash (37) died when his bike was hit by a car near Malajani village on Agra-Etawah National Highway. ''After the incident, an angry mob resorted to pelting stones injuring sub inspector B P Singh,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Omveer Singh said.

The body of the victim has been sent for postmortem, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)